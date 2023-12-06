Mahershala Ali is 'sincerely encouraged' by the progress made on his upcoming MCU Blade film, which will come out in 2025.

Blade star Mahershala Ali has broken his silence on the upcoming MCU film.

“I'm sincerely encouraged”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ali seemed optimistic about his MCU film.

“We're working on it. That's the best I could tell you,” Ali told the outlet. “I'm really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we'll be back at it relatively soon.

“I'm sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who's on board and who's leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” Ali added. “So that's the extent of what I can tell you.”

Since being announced in 2019, the MCU's Blade film has received few updates. Preproduction has halted due to the WGA strike, and then Disney and Marvel Studios shifted its release date to November 7, 2025.

Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Mia Goth will star with Ali in the film. Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant) will write the film.

The MCU's Blade won't be the first swing at a live-action adaptation of the comics. In 1998, David S. Goyer directed a film with Wesley Snipes playing the titular character. Two sequels were made and the three films made $416 million worldwide.

Mahershala Ali is a two-time Oscar winner. He won Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Moonlight and Green Book. Ali brings a level of prestige to the MCU that they have been missing. Some of his other acting credits include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Part 1 and 2), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Swan Song. He also voices a character in the Spider-Verse animated series.