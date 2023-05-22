BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major is coming to an end and the final eight teams have been determined to enter the playoffs stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the final leg of the CSGO Major, especially the participants and the full schedule of the tournament.

From finishing the Challengers and the Legends Stage of the Major, there are now only eight teams to enter the Champions Stage. A lot of amazing upsets were fulfilled with heavy favorites like NAVI, G2 Esports, FURIA, and Fnatic from teams such as Monte, GamerLegion, Apeks and Into the Breach, mostly from the Challengers Stage.

The Major will adapt the format Valve has always done for CSGO ever since back in 2018, with three stages to determine the champion of the Major. The Major begins with the Challengers Stage with 16 teams in a Swiss system played with best-of-one matches before the best-of-three elimination and advancement matches.

The top eight will then proceed to the Legends Stage, where they will join the remaining eight to form another set of 16 teams with the same format to determine the final eight teams who will move on to the Champions Stage.

The Champions Stage will feature a single-elimination bracket with each match being played with a best-of-three format until we determine the next CSGO Major Champion.

Here’s a full list of the 24 teams who attended the Paris Major based on the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Teams

Legends Stage:

TeamRegionPlayers
NAVIEurope RMR As1mple, electroNic, b1t, npl, Perfecto
HeroicEurope RMR BcadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, sjuush, Jabbi
FURIAAmericas RMRarT, yuurih, KSCERATO, drop, saffee
FnaticEurope RMR AKRIMZ, mezii, FASHR, nicoodo, roeJ
9INEEurope RMR BKEi, Goofy, Kylar, mynio, hades
Into The BreachEurope RMR Arallen, Thomas, CRUC1AL, CYPHER, volt
VitalityEurope RMR BZywOo, apEX, Magisk, dupreeh, Spinx
Bad News EaglesEurope RMR ASENER1, juanflatroo, gxx-, sinnopsyy, rigoN

Challengers Stage:

TeamRegionPlayers
FORZEEurope RMR BJerry, Krad, zorte, shalfey, r3salt
paiNAmericas RMRbiguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, zevy, skullz
NIPEurope RMR BREZ, Brollan, k0nfig, Aleksib, headtr1ck
GamerLegionEurope RMR AacoR, siuhy, isak, iM, Keoz
G2 EsportsEurope RMR BNiKo, huNter-, m0NESY, jks, HooXi
OGEurope RMR Adegster, NEOFRAG, niko, flameZ, F1KU
MonteEurope RMR BWoro2k, sdy, BOROS, kRaSnaL, DemQQ
ApeksEurope RMR Anawwk, STYKO, jkaem, jL, kyxsan
ENCEEurope RMR BSnappi, dycha, maden, SunPayus, NertZ
MOUZEurope RMR Afrozen, JDC, xertioN, dexter, torzsi
ComplexityAmericas RMRfloppy, Grim, hallzerk, JT, FaNg
GrayhoundAsia-Pacific RMRINS, Liazz, Sico, Vexite, aliStair
FluxoAmericas RMRfelps, vsm, Lucaozy, WOOD7, history
TheMongolzAsia-Pacific RMRbLitz, hasteka, Techno, Annihilation, Bart4k
LiquidAmericas RMREliGE, NAF, nitr0, oSee, YEKINDAR
FaZeEU RMR Deciderkarrigan, rain, ropz, Twistzz, broky

The eight remaining teams of the Major are as follows:

  • Heroic
  • FaZe
  • Into the Breach
  • Vitality
  • GamerLegion
  • Monte
  • Team Liquid
  • Apeks

The final eight will be playing in from of a crowd at the Accor Arena indoors in Bercy with a capacity of 15,000 usually for sports events.

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major Schedule and Results

The event already started, which took place last May 8-11 for Challengers Stage and last May 13-16 for the Legends Stage. The final leg of the tournament is the Champions Stage, which will be held on May 18-21.

Here’s the results of each of the stages as well as the schedule for the final stage of the tournament.

Challengers Stage (May 8 — May 11)

Day 1: May 8

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 1Monte 14-16 FaZe2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1paiN 16-2 Fluxo2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1G2 16-11 The MongolZ4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1GamerLegion 11-16 Complexity4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1FORZE 14-16 Grayhound5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1Apeks 16-12 Liquid5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1NIP 16-9 MOUZ7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 1OG 6-16 ENCE7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 2FaZe 16-12 paiN9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2Complexity 9-16 G29 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2Apeks 16-0 Grayhound10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2ENCE 16-9 NIP10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2 LowFluxo 8-16 Monte12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 LowGamerLegion 11-16 The MongolZ12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 LowFORZE 16-14 Liquid1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Round 2 LowMOUZ 11-16 OG1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Day 2: May 9

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 3 MidComplexity 4-16 paiN2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 MidGrayhound 16-10 The MongolZ2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 MidFORZE 16-6 Monte4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 MidNIP 19-17 OG4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 HighENCE 2-1 FaZe *5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 HighG2 2-0 Apeks *5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 LowGamerLegion 2-0 MOUZ6:20 AM10:20 AM3:20 PM
Round 3 LowFluxo 1-2 Liquid9:20 AM12:20 PM5:20 PM

Day 3: May 10

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 4 LowGamerLegion 2-1 OG2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 LowThe MongolZ 0-2 Monte2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 LowLiquid 2-0 Complexity5:15 AM8:15 AM1:15 PM
Round 4 HighFaZe 2-0 FORZE *6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 4 HighGrayhound 0-2 NIP *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 4 HighApeks 2-1 paiN *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 4: May 11

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 5FORZE 0-2 GamerLegion *2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 5Monte 2-1 paiN *6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 5Grayhound 0-2 Liquid *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

 

Legends Stage (May 13 — May 16)

Day 1: May 13

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 1NAVI 16-10 GamerLegion2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 19INE 9-16 Liquid2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 1FURIA 7-16 Monte4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1Fnatic 16-11 NIP4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 1Heroic 16-7 FaZe5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1Into the Breach 10-16 Apeks5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 1Vitality 16-13 G27 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 1Bad News Eagles 9-16 ENCE7 AM10 AM3 PM
Round 2 HighLiquid 16-8 NAVI9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2 Highfnatic 17-19 Monte9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round 2 HighVitality 16-13 ENCE10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2 HighHeroic 16-10 Apeks10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 2 LowFURIA 8-16 NIP12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 Low9INE 13-16 GamerLegion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round 2 LowG2 13-16 Bad News Eagles1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Round 2 LowFaZe 12-16 Into the Breach1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM

Day 2: May 14

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 3 MidNAVI 16-9 NIP2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 Midfnatic 11-16 GamerLegion2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 3 MidENCE 7-16 Into the Breach4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 MidApeks 16-6 Bad News Eagles4 AM7 AM12 PM
Round 3 HighHeroic 2-1 Liquid *5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 HighMonte 0-2 Vitality *5:30 AM8:30 AM1:30 PM
Round 3 LowFURIA 0-2 G26:20 AM10:20 AM3:20 PM
Round 3 LowFaZe 2-0 9INE9:20 AM12:20 PM5:20 PM

Day 3: May 15

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 4 LowENCE 0-2 NIP2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 LowFaZe 2-1 Bad News Eagles2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 4 HighNAVI 0-2 Monte *5:00 AM8:00 AM1:00 PM
Round 4 Lowfnatic 2-1 G26:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 4 HighLiquid 2-0 Into the Breach *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Round 4 HighApeks 0-2 GamerLegion *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

Day 4: May 16

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Round 5FaZe 2-1 NAVI *2:30 AM5:30 AM10:30 AM
Round 5fnatic 1-2 Into the Breach *6:30 AM9:30 AM2:30 PM
Round 5Apeks 2-0 NIP *10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM

 

Champions Stage (May 18 — May 21)

Day 1: May 18

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Quarter-finalsHeroic 2-1 FaZe6 AM9 AM2 PM
Quarter-finalsInto the Breach 0-2 Vitality10 AM1 PM6 PM

Day 2: May 19

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Quarter-finalsGamerLegion 2-0 Monte6 AM9 AM2 PM
Quarter-finalsTeam Liquid 0-2 Apeks 9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 3: May 20

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
Semi-finalsHeroic 1-2 GamerLegion6 AM9 AM2 PM
Semi-finalsApeks 0-2 Vitality10 AM1 PM6 PM

Day 4: May 21

StageMatchPDTEDTBST
ShowmatchFrance 12-16 BLAST Dream Team6 AM9 AM2 PM
Grand finalGamerLegion 0-2 Vitality8 AM11 AM4 PM

Current Major Standings and Prizes

Here are the teams who have been eliminated from the competition and their take home prize money for participating the tournament:

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1Vitality$500,000
2GamerLegion$170,000
3-4Apeks$80,000
Heroic
5-8Team Liquid$45,000
Monte
Into the Breach
FaZe
9-11NIP$20,000
fnatic
NAVI
12-14G2 Esports$20,000
Bad News Eagles
ENCE
15-16FURIA$20,000
9INE
17-19Grayhound$10,000
paiN
FORZE
20-22Complexity$10,000
OG
The MongolZ
23-24Fluxo$10,000
MOUZ

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major Stream

You can catch the tournament on their own viewing platform to experience more content with their improved viewing experience or just watch from their well known streaming platforms.

