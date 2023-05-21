Sometimes the NBA is just unfair and unforgiving, as Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball can attest to.

The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball is already on his third team after failing to live up to expectations with the Los Angeles Lakers and leaving the New Orleans Pelicans — his second team — in a sign-and-trade with the Bulls in 2021. Ball, having improved his reputation around the league by the time he left the Pelicans, then suffered a meniscus tear that not only derailed his debut with Chicago but put his career at risk as well.

Injuries have sapped life from plenty of players in their prime years, but Ball may be the first star since former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy to experience a potentially career-ending injury this early in their NBA career.

Roy, a three-time All-Star who played in the NBA for six seasons, retired at just 26-years-old due to a shortage of knee cartilage.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently the head coach of the Garfield High School boy’s basketball team, Roy spoke to Joshua M. Hicks of The Bigs during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery about Ball, and what he would like to see from the 25-year-old.

“[Ball] has to be realistic with himself and what he’s going to be able to do,” Roy says. “It might not be at the level of an All-Star point guard but there are some things he can adjust to his game and he can still help a team.”

Roy admits that he turned down various offers to come back and play because he feared he wouldn’t be able to play at an All-Star level. However, he doesn’t want Ball to take the same path.

“As hard as it may seem, continue to try to be patient and don’t feel rushed,” Roy says. “[Ball] is a young kid and he has a lifetime ahead to think about what he wants to do next or move on. Be selfish and try to get yourself back to playing basketball.”