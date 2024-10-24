The Portland Trail Blazers continue their rebuild, so they might have more ugly losses than wins this year, including a 139-104 beatdown from the Golden State Warriors, riding the momentum from their undefeated preseason. However, rebuilding aside, the coaching staff still has the right to call out his players for not showing up or competing. That was what Blazers coach Chauncey Billups did after the Warriors blew them out on opening night.

“I don't think a single player played well tonight,” the coach said, via Danny Marang on X, formerly Twitter.

NBA opening night 2024: Warriors def. Blazers

In their first regular season game without Klay Thompson, the Warriors simply dominated the Blazers, who had led by nine in the first period but gave way to a Warriors run.

Since entering the half with a 62-50 lead, the Warriors never looked back. Thanks to their hot shooting, they led by as much as 37 points, allowing Stephen Curry to rest for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

In the win, Curry only scored 17 points, but he flirted with a triple-double with ten assists and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, offseason acquisition Buddy Hield paced the team with 22 points on 8-12 shooting in only 15 minutes of action off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points on 8-15 shooting, while Moses Moody had 15. Despite Brandin Podziemski going scoreless, Warriors fans might feel good about their team declining the trade with Lauri Markkanen or Paul George.

On the other hand, Warriors assistant coach Terry Stotts received a warm welcome from the Blazers home crowd. He had led the Blazers through multiple playoff appearances, with Damian Lillard, from 2012 to 2021, including a Conference Finals appearance in 2019.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Stotts' contributions to their revamped offensive system.

“We're definitely more organized this year, I think, than we've been in the past. Terry has been a huge part of that. He's added so much to our staff and given us some different stuff that we're excited about,” Kerr said, via Anne M. Peterson for NBA.com.

Moreover, Draymond Green also received his first technical foul of the season, jawing at the refs after they called a foul on him late in the first half.

On to the next

For the Blazers, Scoot Henderson paced his team off the bench with 22 points on 7-18 shooting. Meanwhile, Shaedon Sharpe didn't play due to a shoulder injury.

Anfernee Simons and new addition Deni Avdija each scored 15 points, while DeAndre Ayton had a quiet double-double with ten points and 11 rebounds.

However, as Chauncey Billups mentioned, the Blazers only shot 39.1% from the field and 23.5% from three, while giving up shooting splits of 51.6% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.

After their opening night loss to the Warriors, the Blazers will continue their three-game homestand versus the New Orleans Pelicans, having lost Dejounte Murray to injury, on Friday. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to visit their hot offense against the Jazz on the same day.