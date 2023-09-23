Amid the Damian Lillard trade drama, fans were able to dig deep and find an old social media post from the Portland Trail Blazers star highlighting how much his stance on Superteams have changed.

Before Lillard came into the league in 2012, he was also a fan looking in and commenting on various issues in the NBA. One of those situations was when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined forces on the Miami Heat to form a new Big 3. Lillard was clearly not a fan of the move, with the youngster back then posting on Twitter (now called X), “I am a Heat fan lol but I'm not a fan of everyone trying to make their own big 3 lol. Not good for the league.”

Fans are bringing back Dame's old tweets 😅 pic.twitter.com/kJnUkF5W7b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2023

Perhaps the fact that Damian Lillard has been a Heat fan even before he started in the NBA is an indicator why he wants to be traded to Miami. However, the fact remains that he's trying to build his own Big 3 with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in a bid to win the title.

It's not surprising why Lillard had a change of heart, though. He has already spent 11 seasons with the Blazers, and he hasn't even gotten close to winning a title. With that said, it's normal for him to get tired of waiting amid Portland's consistent failure to surround him with championship-caliber talent, especially now that he's 33 years old.

It remains to be seen if the Blazers will grant him his trade request and send him to the Heat, though. Based on the latest updates, it seems Portland isn't interested in engaging with Miami for a deal, with the team exploring their other options.

For now, Lillard's situation is really just a matter of wait and see.