Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard continues to cement his status as one of the best long-range shooters in the history of the game. Now, he’s closing in to joining Stephen Curry on the Top 5 of the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list.

Lillard is still a bit far from making the Top 5, but he’s going there. On Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, he climbed to the seventh spot and surpassed Jason Terry after draining seven triples en route to 37 points.

The Blazers star had 2276 career triples entering the game, needing exactly seven to break Terry’s mark of 2282 for the seventh most. Lillard did it efficiently as well, recording a 63.6 percent shooting clip from distance against the Spurs.

Damian Lillard, now at 2283 triples, is set to break Vince Carter’s record next. The NBA dunk icon is at 2290 triples, so Lillard could claim his spot in the next couple of games. If he catches fire once again like he did on Monday, he could very well do it in their next game. Portland plays the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

As for the Top 5 to be in the same territory as Curry, however, Lillard has plenty of work to do. Kyle Korver currently owns the fifth place with 2450 triples. Dame Time is averaging around three 3-pointers this 2022-23 season, so it’s unlikely for him to breach that mark before the campaign ends. However, if he keeps up his pace this year and pick it up to the next, he could make it early in the 2023-24 season.