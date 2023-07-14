At this point, it feels like Damian Lillard already has one foot out the door. He's already declared his desire to leave the Portland Trail Blazers, and while there's still always a chance that he takes a drastic u-turn and remains in Rip City, the general belief is that Dame is headed to the Miami Heat in the near future.

For his part, Lillard isn't doing the Blazers any favors with his recent Instagram post. On Thursday, Dame took to social media to share a photo of himself chilling poolside. Incidentally, the infinity pool appears to be situated beside the ocean, which has led to a lot of speculation that the seven-time All-Star is already in South Beach:

To be clear, there has been no confirmation that Lillard is already in Miami at the moment. However, recent reports have indicated that a deal between the Heat and the Blazers appears to be on the horizon. There's no denying that both sides have been locked in negotiations since Dame made his wish to join the Heat public. Right now, it seems like these two teams are just trying to find the best possible deal for both sides.

Then again, you have to note that Lillard to the Heat is not a lock just yet. It won't be surprising if a couple of other teams join in at the last minute to try and hijack the deal, which means that Miami shouldn't be too complacent here. After all, Damian Lillard is theirs to lose — at least at this point.