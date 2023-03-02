Damian Lillard is on an unprecedented heater at the moment despite the Portland Trail Blazers’ less-than-stellar results. On Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, and on a second night of a back-to-back set no less, Lillard dropped yet another 40-piece, scoring 41 points on 12-22 shooting from the field. And in the process of doing so, Lillard managed to break a 25-year old Michael Jordan feat.

Lillard now has 13 40-point games for his career after turning 32, surpassing Jordan’s 12 during the 1997-98 season. The six-time NBA champion was 34 when he accomplished the feat.

Damian Lillard is certainly doing his part in helping the Blazers hold the fort amid their plethora of injury woes. In games where Lillard drops 40 or more points, the Blazers have gone 8-5. However, losing five games despite a stellar performance from Lillard should be a massive pain point for a team that has fallen off the playoff hunt.

In comparison, Michael Jordan won 11 of the 12 games where he scored 40 or more points in his last season with the Bulls. Of course, the Bulls had plenty of help around Jordan, with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman chief among Jordan’s running mates.

The Blazers will be thanking their lucky stars that they struck gold in 2012 when they drafted Damian Lillard with the sixth overall pick. (That pick wasn’t even theirs to begin with, as the Brooklyn Nets dealt away that pick in exchange for Gerald Wallace.)

Lillard is an extremely loyal player, and when all is said and done, he might end his career as the greatest Blazers player of all time. His 71-point explosion against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night was simply incredible as Dame managed to tally his career high on such insane efficiency.

The Blazers will need to supplement Damian Lillard with the right supporting cast lest they run the risk of a trade request from their franchise cornerstone. At the moment, the Blazers have a 29-33 record, good for just 12th in the Western Conference.

With Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic on the mend, Lillard will have to carry the Blazers offense until season’s end. And by then, expect Lillard to extend his lead over Michael Jordan for most 40+ point games for a player 32 years old or older.