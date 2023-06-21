Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, perhaps in the history of the league, to not win a championship. The Portland Trail Blazers star wants it as much as any other player does, but he won’t view his career the same way some fans might if he never gets his ring.

Lillard spoke to HoopsHype about his legacy and how a championship, or lack there off, impacts it.

“A championship would mean a lot to me, but in my personal opinion, if I don’t win it, it’s not the end all, be all to me,” Lillard said. “I wouldn’t be happy with it, but I think when you talk about other people’s perception, I think it’s extremely important to my legacy. It’s extremely important to me, but my opinion of me not winning wouldn’t be the same as others.”

Lillard referenced Charles Barkley, a Hall of Fame player who never won a championship in the NBA, as an example of a player whose legacy was impacted by his lack of postseason success.

“I think it’s very important when you talk about how other people view me. Of course, people are going to say, “You don’t have a ring.” You see how people talk to Charles Barkley, and he’s Charles Barkley. He was a great player. Of course it’s at the top of the list for me to win a championship,” Lillard said.

Lillard mentioned that he's done a lot of winning with the Blazers during his career. Indeed, Portland has been to the playoffs eight times with Lillard on the roster, winning four series and reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Even if it hasn’t resulted in a championship, Lillard says that amount of winning matters.

“There were eight seasons where we were winning, and I was performing consistently at the level I’ve performed at for 11 years,” Lillard said. “That has to mean something, especially with how I’ve been as an individual, to go along with my performance.”

The seven-time All-Star's time with the Blazers could be coming to an end soon, though it doesn’t seem like he wants it that way. Lillard has been vehemently loyal to the Blazers despite them not exactly building a contender around their superstar.

The latest reports are that the Blazers are going to try to get Lillard some help this offseason rather than trade him. With the NBA draft on Thursday, Damian Lillard's future could look a lot different. People may write him off if he doesn’t win a championship, with the Trail Blazers or another franchise, but Lillard will go down as one of the most talented and accomplished players in league history regardless.