Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been making headlines throughout the offseason, but the guard made it clear he wants to remain in Portland for the rest of his career.

The 32-year-old sat down with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto this week and discussed his relationship with the team's front office.

“I don't take a stance of power, I guess. If they ask me something, I'll give them the answer. I'll tell them what I really think. I'm not in there trying to make a decision or anything like that. I do my job,” Lillard explained.

Although five-star recruit and draft prospect Amen Thompson said that Dame was “basically a part of the front office,” Lillard tries to keep his focus on the basketball court.

“If something's presented to me or a question is asked to me, I give an honest answer. I try not to be a part of the player empowerment because we've seen enough situations where guys who were at their peak and at the top of their game had that power and influence, and when they weren't at that level anymore or the back end, people remember that. They'll remember how you used that power and how you leveraged that power.

“It could determine how you go out. It can affect you towards the end of your career when you might feel disrespected or dealt with in a way that doesn’t represent the kind of career you had. I think in this era, you’ve got to be careful how you handle that position. I think we’ve seen cases where people have handled it in a way that wasn’t the best for them. Hopefully we learned from that.”

Damian Lillard has been loyal to the Portland Trial Blazers for his entire NBA career, playing 11 seasons for the franchise after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The superstar and role model is under contract for four more years, and also made it clear he still has some gas left in the tank.

“I'll be going on 36 at the end of that [contract], so I'm at least playing that long. I'll probably say until I'm about 38 or 39. It's hard to say now. When the time comes, it's hard to let go of what you've been doing your whole life.”