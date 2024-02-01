Trail Blazers fans gave Damian Lillard a barrage of support during Tuesdays night's starting lineups.

Portland Trail Blazers fans were treated to the return of Damian Lillard to the Moda Center on Jan. 31st. Lillard joined forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo in October 2023 after the Blazers traded the star guard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, the crowd gave the beloved guard an unrivaled ovation at the game's start.

Trail Blazers fan poured their heart out to Damian Lillard

As Tuesday night's matchup prepared to begin, Portland's announcer introduced Lillard as the Bucks' starting point guard. What followed was an outpour of clapping from fans all around Moda Center, as provided by ClutchPoints' Portland Trail Blazers beat reporter Peter Sampson:

A look inside Moda Center as Damian Lillard was announced to the Portland crowd 🥹 The ovation from the Blazers fans lasted an entire minute 🤯👏 (via @PeterSampson) https://t.co/iH9amCYZJW pic.twitter.com/tlSyZqPw5R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2024

Lillard spent 11 years in Portland as the franchise's point guard. He established himself as one of the most clutch players in the league and achieved countless accolades. Most notably, he holds the all-time Blazers scoring record.

The veteran guard has found a new home in Milwaukee, as he looks to help the Bucks win a championship in 2024. Lillard is averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game through the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. Thus, he earned his eighth NBA All-Star appearance.

Furthermore, he has helped the Bucks attain a 32-15 record and a second-place standing in the Eastern Conference. Lillard is finding his footing next to former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar pairing is one of the most productive in the league.

All in all, Lillard may be gone from Portland, but Blazers fans will never forget the memories and dominance he displayed during his time there. “Dame Time” will forever be etched in Blazers' history. Now, the team looks ahead to more exciting times in a new era.