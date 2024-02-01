The Blazers' tribute video for Damian Lillard sparked a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Damian Lillard's long-awaited return to Portland after his 2023 blockbuster Trail Blazers-Milwaukee Bucks trade is finally here. The Blazers gave Lillard a heartwarming tribute video ahead of Tuesday night's matchup against the Bucks.

Memories flood back to Blazers fans amid Damian Lillard's homecoming

The tribute video began by showing Lillard's early days in Portland after he was drafted to the franchise in 2012. It highlighted some of the superstar point guard's iconic moments including accolades, clutch shots, and meaningful quotes before a heartwarming ending. Below is the full video, per the Blazer's X account:

This Trail Blazers tribute video for Damian Lillard is amazing 🔥 (via @trailblazers)pic.twitter.com/W3KdctPXiv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2024

Lillard spent the first 11 years of his career with the Trail Blazers. During that time, he achieved seven All-NBA and seven All-Star honors. In addition, he holds the franchise's all-time points scored record. He solidified himself as one of the most clutch players in the league with Portland.

The Blazers made the playoffs eight times during Lillard's tenure but never got past the Western Conference finals. In 2023, Portland traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a stunning deal that paired him with superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fast forward a few months and Lillard has helped the Bucks to a 32-15 record and a second-place standing in the Eastern Conference. He has earned his eighth NBA All-Star appearance. He may be on a different team, but his connection to Portland will always remain.

The phrase “Dame Time” will forever be etched into the hearts of Blazers fans. Now, the franchise's beloved point guard embarks on a new journey, as he looks to win a championship with the Bucks.