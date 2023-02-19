There’s no denying that Mac McClung and his epic performance in the NBA Dunk Contest was the main highlight of Saturday’s edition of the NBA All-Star weekend. However, there was also a lot of excitement surrounding the NBA 3-Point Contest as Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard finally got his hands on the elusive 3-Point Contest trophy.

Dame faced off against Indiana Pacers duo Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round, with Lillard emerging with a razor-thin victory over Hield, 26-25. Haliburton, who top-scored in the opening round with 31, lost his touch in the championship stage, scoring just 17.

After the game, as Lillard was being interviewed by the press following his NBA 3-Point Contest conquest, Hield decided to butt in to make a sweeping declaration:

“I want my trophy back, Dame!” shield shouted.

Hield had won the title in the past, and he just wanted Lillard to know that he was out to re-claim the trophy. Dame clapped back in the most savage way possible:

“You had your chance,” Lillard responded.

“What can I say? He had his shot. Literally.”

Buddy Hield after losing the 3-point contest: “I want my trophy back, Dame!” Damian Lillard: “You had your chance! …I know he was mad.” 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/9oZHtqUy36 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Lillard did announce his retirement from the NBA 3-Point Contest now that he’s won the crown on his third attempt. Hield has himself participated in the competition multiple times, and it looks like the Pacers veteran will give it another shot somewhere down the road. Unfortunately for him, it looks like he won’t get a chance to steal it back from Damian Lillard, though.