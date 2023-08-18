Damian Lillard is more than just a point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers and one of the best players in the NBA. He is also a really good rapper that goes by the moniker “Dame Dolla,” and he just dropped his most recent album, Don Dolla. Obviously, he has gotten the cosign from much of the music industry, as big names like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Tobe Nwigwe, and Jordin Sparks are all featured on the record.

Damian Lillard continues to prove that he is as talented as they come with his latest album drop as Dame Dolla. To land rappers like Lil Wayne, which many music heads believe to be the greatest rapper of all time, is certainly a testament to his prowess on the mic and off of the court.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Nevertheless, Lillard is still going to have a legacy that is primarily defined by his basketball career. This legacy could change drastically in the coming weeks with all of the trade rumors that have been swirling around him this NBA offseason.

The latest updates surrounding Lillard and a potential trade from the Blazers involves the Miami Heat and a package that would include Tyler Herro. Rumors have been silent as of late, but there is no doubt that the talks will heat up again as the NBA regular season nears.

Go check out Dame Dolla's new album Don Dolla and enjoy one of the best point guards in the game venture into the rap arena. Other so-called rappers in the NBA will definitely be tuned in to see what Damian Lillard has to say.