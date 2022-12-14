By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers (15-12) visit the San Antonio Spurs (9-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick.

Portland has won four of their last five games to bump them up to sixth in the Western Conference. The Blazers are 18-9 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone under. San Antonio has won three straight games but still sits in 14th place in the West. The Spurs are 12-15 against the spread while 54% of their games have gone under. This will be the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Portland took the first matchup – a seven-point home victory.

Here are the Blazers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Spurs Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: -7.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland has been one of the streakiest teams in the league this season. They started red-hot, then went on a brutal losing skid, but have now picked things up yet again. Portland is a strong offensive team that ranks 18th in scoring and eighth in offensive rating. They’re around league average on defense, ranking 11th in points allowed and 23rd in defensive rating. They really excel on the glass where they rank eighth in rebound differential and tenth in rebound rate. Notably, forward Josh Hart is expected to play tonight as he nurses an injury.

Portland’s chances to cover tonight will largely hinge on whether or not their guards can expose San Antonio’s poor defense. Damian Lillard (28.3 PPG) and Anfernee Simons (23.7 PPG) form one of the most talented offensive backcourts in the NBA. They go about their scoring in very similar ways, as both players shoot above 44% from the field and are around 39% from three. They combine for over eight three-pointers per game which could provide crucial against a Spurs defense allowing the eighth-most threes per game. The guards spearhead the NBA’s third-best three-point shooting team. San Antonio allows the highest three-point percentage in the league – something to consider prior to making a Blazers-Spurs prediction.

While Portland should have no problem putting up points on offense, they’ll need to control the paint on defense if they want to cover a hefty spread. Blazers’ center Jusuf Nurkic is more than capable of doing just that. Nurkic is quietly one of the most consistent big men in the league, averaging 14.5 PPG and 10.4 RPG. Although he averages just 0.9 BPG, he’s a mammoth presence down low who does a great job contesting shots at the rim. Nurkic was limited to just nine points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action in their last meeting with the Spurs. However, he’s been a vacuum in recent games – collecting 31 rebounds across his last two matchups.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio started the season off on fire but then preceded to lose 11 straight games. They’ve turned things around lately, however, and have a good opportunity to cover as big home underdogs. The Spurs are near the bottom of the league in nearly every metric. They’re poor offensively, ranking 25th in scoring and 29th in offensive rating. They hold the worst defense in the league that ranks last in both points allowed and defensive rating. The Spurs are slightly better on the glass as they rank 20th in rebound differential and 22nd in rebound rate. San Antonio will continue to be without center Jakob Poeltl as he nurses a knee injury.

The Spurs are led offensively by their talented young duo of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Johnson (20.9 PPG) and Vassell (20.2 PPG) are both talented scorers who have struggled with consistency in their young careers. That being said, they have a good opportunity to attack a vulnerable Portland defense. Johnson in particular has played well across their recent win streak. Across his last three games, Johnson has averaged 24.7 PPG while shooting 48% from the field. His recent success is something to consider prior to making a Blazers-Spurs prediction.

The biggest X-factor for San Antonio tonight is their ability to rebound. The Spurs are not a good rebounding team and if someone doesn’t step up they could have trouble covering the spread against a strong Portland frontline. With leading rebounder Jakob Poeltl out again, the Spurs will likely turn to the second-year center Charles Bassey to patrol the paint. Bassey averages 6.1 RPG in limited action but is coming off an 11-rebound outing against the talented Cleveland frontline.

Final Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs have played much better lately and should be able to keep things tight as big home underdogs.

Final Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +7.5 (-110)