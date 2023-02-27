To say that Damian Lillard put together a masterful performance Sunday night against the Houston Rockets would be to undersell what he just did to Jabari Smith Jr. and company. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard blasted the Rockets for a ridiculous total of 71 points in leading his team to a 131-114 victory at home.

Damian Lillard made it rain nonstop from around the perimeter from the beginning to the end of the contest, but he also made sure to score tough and highlight-worthy buckets while attacking the rim in between his barrage of 3-pointers. Take for example this dunk in the fourth quarter in which he put Smith on a poster.

DAMIAN LILLARD HAS 61 POINTS AND DUNKING ON PEOPLE 😱 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/x0Ovjnt2yG — Overtime (@overtime) February 27, 2023

Damian Lillard drained 22 of his 38 attempts from the floor. He also sank 13 triples on 22 attempts from deep, while going a perfect 14-for-14 from the foul line. His efficiency in producing all those points made the night even more special for Lillard and everyone who witnessed him roast Houston’s defense.

While the Rockets are indeed one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and amid the torrent of high-scoring performances across the league this season, scoring over 70 points in a single game in the league is still considered a remarkable achievement, to say the least.

Lillard finished with more points than all of the Rockets starters combined (67) and nearly had double the total 3-pointers of Houston, which only went 7-for-26 from behind the arc.

With Damian Lillard going nuclear, the Blazers managed to stop a two-game skid and improve their record to 29-31.