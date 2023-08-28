Damian Lillard wants a trade to the Miami Heat, but negotiations with the Portland Trail Blazers appear to be at a standstill with little progression in recent weeks. Joe Cronin and the front office want the best possible package in return for their superstar and at this point, that hasn't been presented in recent talks.

As you can imagine, Dame is growing frustrated. And on the weekend, a reporter for the team essentially said he believes Lillard deserves to go elsewhere and compete for a championship while he's still in his prime. A fan fired back at the beat writer and said it's the GM's job to serve the fans of the team. In other words, trade Dame to whoever offers the best package in return.

Lillard didn't like that:

There are certainly two ways to look at this. Yes, the Blazers fronted up and paid Dame a lot of money last summer to extend him. That's fair. But, they also promised to build a competitive roster around the guard in order to compete for a title. That didn't happen. Portland didn't even make the postseason.

On the other hand, Damian Lillard has stayed loyal to this organization for years now. It's now got to the point where the 33-year-old realizes time is running out to potentially get a ring. The Blazers should be doing right by him.

There's always going to be conflicting opinions on the matter. However, it's clear Lillard is completely done with Portland and just wants to move on. He deserves it.