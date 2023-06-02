Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is building a new house in the Portland area, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. The news came in response to rumors about Lillard's $7 million house in the same area being put up for sale, which temporarily caused Blazers fans to freak out on social media.

Editorial note: Previous reports of Lillard selling his $7 million Portland house are unconfirmed

It is no wonder those unconfirmed rumors of him selling his house caused some die-hard Blazers fans to get worried given the trade rumors that have been swirling since their season ended. Damian Lillard has been vocal about his desire to play for a contender, and if the Blazers commit to a rebuild, he does not want to be a part of it.

It makes sense for Lillard, as he has been one of the best players in the NBA for much of the past decade but has never had much help beside him. At one point he and CJ McCollum made up a pretty formidable backcourt, and Jusuf Nurkic used to be a more reliable center in the NBA. Last season was one of the more disappointing of Lillard's career, and he knows it is time for him to prioritize championships.

Lillard wishes to win an NBA Championship, but he has also made it clear that he wants to do it first and foremost in Portland. If the Blazers can use this offseason to build a contender around him, it is likely he will be a Blazer for the rest of his career. However, if Rip City looks like it is heading for another losing season, don't be surprised if Dame Time eventually moves on from Portland, even if he's building a new, and potentially permanent, home in the city.