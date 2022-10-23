Jerami Grant’s go-ahead game-winner over LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The 2022-23 NBA season is just days old, but Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard have already made a notable statement for the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant hit the game-winning shot and Lillard scored 41 points as the Blazers moved to 3-0 with a 106-104 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

JERAMI GRANT FOR THE LEAD Grant finishes this tough shot over LeBron and AD to take the lead back for the Blazers 😤pic.twitter.com/TA2C2QX3eA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

Grant hit a driving layup while being defended by LeBron James and Anthony Davis with three seconds remaining. James had a decent look at a 17-foot shot that would have tied the game, but he could not connect. The Lakers fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Jerami Grant scored 16 points in the victory, and his game-winning shot closed out an 11-2 rally by the Blazers for the victory. Lillard connected on 15 of 25 shots in the game and he made 6 of 13 three-pointers. Anfernee Simons was the only other Portland scorer in double figures with 12 points, but Josh Hart contributed 16 rebounds and 5 assists in addition to his 9 points.

James scored 31 points and added 8 rebounds to lead the Lakers, making 12 of 22 shots from the field, but just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. James has scored 10 or more points in 1,099 consecutive games, a streak that first started in January 2007. Davis contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds, connecting on 9 of 17 shots from the field.

Poor outside shooting has been a theme of the Lakers early-season woes. They missed 17 of their first 18 three-point attempts against the Blazers, and ended the game by connecting on just 6 of 33 shots from distance.

The Blazers return to action when they host the Denver Nuggets Monday, while the Lakers will try to get their first victory of the season when they play at Denver on Wednesday.