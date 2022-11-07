Latest Damian Lillard update sure to please fans

Damian Lillard has missed the past four games for the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a calf injury early in the season. However, he might be back in the lineup rather soon. According to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report, Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for the Blazers game on the road against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 6, 2022

With Lillard in the lineup, the Blazers had been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA getting off to a 5-1 start. Since he’s been forced to the sidelines, the Blazers have gone 2-2. His return to the court would be very welcome for a young team trying to establish themselves in the Western Conference.

A six-time All-Star, Damian Lillard had been off to a strong start to this season. Prior to his injury he was putting up 31.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range. He had back to back 41 point games on Oct. 21 against the Phoenix Suns and Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was against this same Heat team on Oct. 26 when Lillard suffered the calf injury. He left the game in the third quarter and was unable to return as the Blazers suffered their first loss of the season. Lillard’s updated status doesn’t necessarily mean that he will play against the Heat on Monday, but it is a welcoming sign that his return to the lineup is imminent.

If not the Heat game, he most likely will return at some point during the Blazers upcoming road trip.