The Portland Trail Blazers knew they were pushing the reset button when the traded franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the start of the regular season. While their main focus was on acquiring young players and draft picks, they also wanted to have solid veterans in the locker room. One of the vets the Blazers acquired was Malcolm Brogdon. While Brogdon's name has come up in trade rumors, the Blazers seem content to hold onto him for now. Malcolm Brogdon recently suffered a hamstring injury, but he may be close to returning to the lineup as per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Malcolm Brogdon first suffered the hamstring injury during the Blazers game against the Sacramento Kings back on Nov. 8. He was limited to only five minutes before exiting the game. He has since missed the Blazers last five games. The team is mired in a seven game losing streak at the moment.

Brogdon joined the Blazers following a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. Holiday was originally acquired during the initial Lillard trade. He's suited up in eight games for the Blazers so far, including three starts. He's averaged 17.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three point line and 80 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Blazers are currently 3-10 and are second to last in the Western Conference standings ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs.