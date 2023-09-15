Former Los Angeles Lakers star Metta World Peace–previously known as Ron Artest–sat down with host Emily Austin of The Hoop Chat to discuss a plethora of topics. This included opening a discussion about the current state of affairs within the league, which led to the talk about Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard and his request to be traded to the Miami Heat.

When asked about Lillard's recent trade request out of the Blazers organization, World Peace put into words what many Portland fans have been feeling all offseason: that he “never wants to see [Damian Lillard] leave Portland”.

Further expanding on the topic, World Peace stated that instead of Lillard leaving, he wants to see other players–presumably star-caliber ones, at that–leave their teams to join him in the league's north-most located franchise. He supported his take by stating, “Dame is someone who wants to win. He's not only super incredibly gifted on offense, but I think he's [the] type of person [that you want to be around] if you want to be a stable player.”

During the interview, World Peace also casually revealed that, in his eyes, Lillard is already a champion regardless of whether he ever gets the chance to host the Larry O'Brien trophy or not and will be respected as such. This is high praise coming from a player who once laced up alongside the late great Kobe Bryant and won a ring with him in the 2010 NBA Finals.

It has been reported that the Blazers are prioritizing the best deal for their franchise over honoring Lillard's request to join the Miami Heat. World Peace's comments come in the wake of an already tumultuous NBA offseason. Blazers fans and NBA enthusiasts alike eagerly await a final decision on Lillard's status for the 2023 NBA season. Whether or not he stays in Portland like so many, including World Peace, are hoping he does is sure to have a significant impact on the league this season.