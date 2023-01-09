By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The NBA’s officiating isn’t a product that is getting widespread acclaim for a number of reasons For one, it is consistently inconsistent. A lot of times, NBA referees also make poor calls that will make anyone question how they got their jobs in the first place. Take for example this hilariously bad call in the fourth quarter of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

Doesn't look like it's going to matter but the Blazers had to use their challenge on this out of bounds call, which was initially awarded to the Raptors https://t.co/6mT5dEnHBFpic.twitter.com/z9d4bXMnC9 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 8, 2023

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam threw a pass while in transition, with the ball going straight outside the playing court. Everyone in the arena knew that — except apparently, the refs. Instead, the refs charged a turnover to the Blazers, thinking that the ball hit Josh Hart first before going out of bounds. Portland had to burn a challenge, with the ensuing review overturning the call and awarding the possession to the Blazers — as it should.

The Blazers could have saved that challenge (teams are only allowed one challenge per game) but had to burn it on a botched call by the refs.

In any case, the Blazers ended up losing the game 117-105. Damian Lillard went off for 34 points with four rebounds and eight assists, while making 11 of 23 shots from the field. Anfernee Simons chipped in 22 points, while Hart had 18 points.

Portland has now lost all its last three games and dropped four of its last five. Every call matters for the Blazers, especially during their current skid, as one could dictate the momentum of a ball game. They will look to recover on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at home.