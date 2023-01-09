The NBA’s officiating isn’t a product that is getting widespread acclaim for a number of reasons For one, it is consistently inconsistent. A lot of times, NBA referees also make poor calls that will make anyone question how they got their jobs in the first place. Take for example this hilariously bad call in the fourth quarter of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam threw a pass while in transition, with the ball going straight outside the playing court. Everyone in the arena knew that — except apparently, the refs. Instead, the refs charged a turnover to the Blazers, thinking that the ball hit Josh Hart first before going out of bounds. Portland had to burn a challenge, with the ensuing review overturning the call and awarding the possession to the Blazers — as it should.

The Blazers could have saved that challenge (teams are only allowed one challenge per game) but had to burn it on a botched call by the refs.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Wizards, Wizards trade, Wizards trade deadline, NBA trade deadline, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma

2 best trades Wizards must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

Trail Blazers, Trail Blazers trade, Trail Blazers trade deadline, Trail Blazers predictions, NBA trade deadline

2 best trades Trail Blazers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

Enzo Flojo ·

Fred VanVleet, Raptors, Masai Ujiri

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

Jack Winter ·

In any case, the Blazers ended up losing the game 117-105. Damian Lillard went off for 34 points with four rebounds and eight assists, while making 11 of 23 shots from the field. Anfernee Simons chipped in 22 points, while Hart had 18 points.

Portland has now lost all its last three games and dropped four of its last five. Every call matters for the Blazers, especially during their current skid, as one could dictate the momentum of a ball game. They will look to recover on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at home.