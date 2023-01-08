By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers look like they are going all-in on the postseason for 2022-23. Keep in mind that they had a pretty good start to the current season. And though they have hit some rough patches, the Blazers are still very much in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. They currently have a 19-19 win-loss record, which puts them second in the Northwest Division. It also places them ninth in the West. of course, for the Blazers need to fill a gap or two if they want to truly contend for a title. That’s where the trading block comes in. Here we will look at the two best trades the Portland Trail Blazers must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

As of this writing, the Trail Blazers have not had the start to 2023. They did beat the Detroit Pistons to tip the year off. However, they have lost two in a row to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers since. For sure, Portland has enough top-level to compete against the big guns in the West, but they would also benefit from an injection of depth.

The Blazers have become a true playoff contender in the Western Conference due to several things. Primary is the acquisition of Jerami Grant. Then, there’s the return to health of Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. Lastly, we have the emergence of young players like Anfernee Simons and rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Lillard fans, in particular, should be happy. He has been performing quite well this season. Dame Time is currently averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 4.0 triples per game. Most of those are up from his numbers last season. He is also shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. He has also just become Portland’s all-time leading scorer.

It is suggested that the Blazers should capitalize on all of these positives by making strategic moves by the trade deadline. One possible move potentially includes trading Sharpe or Justise Winslow for more immediate help. They can also possibly use other young players like Nassir Little and Keon Johnson as assets in deals with rebuilding teams. As Lillard may only have a few more years at an elite level, it is suggested that Portland should consider going all-in to try and achieve success as soon as possible.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Trail Blazers must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Get a rim protector

Keep in mind that after Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers would benefit greatly from adding a defensive-minded center. They especially need one who can also step out and act as a floor-spacer on offense. Take note that at 4.1 blocks per game, the Blazers are presently 24th overall in rim protection.

The Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart is one intriguing possible target. For the time being, Stewart is keeping the Pistons’ starting power forward job. He actually used to be their starting center before youngster Jalen Duren supplanted him. Now could be a great time for the Blazers to inquire about Stewart’s availability.

In exchange, the Blazers can package a deal centering around guys like Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, or the aforementioned Sharpe plus a second-round pick. Trading away a couple of young players and a pick for Stewart could be worth it. Of course, the Blazers might go after Nerlens Noel instead of Stewart if the Pistons decide to be picky about releasing the latter. Though he has far less offensive flexibility, his defense and rebounding may undoubtedly be helpful. In that case, the Blazers also don’t have to shell out as much as they would in a Stewart deal. The bottom line is they need a better backup center than Drew Eubanks and a guy who can also possibly slide into the 4 spot.

2. Upgrade the wings

We believe that the Blazers could benefit from having more wingmen who are strong defensively and offensively. This is a common need for many NBA teams, but it is especially important for the Blazers due to their current roster. While Lillard and Simons are offensive standouts, their defense can be a weakness when they play together. And again, Nurkic is a strong offensive player but not a strong shot-blocker or defender.

To address this, Portland needs to add players who can defend well and contribute offensively at the wing positions. Jerami Grant fits these criteria, as does Josh Hart, though Hart does not have the ideal size for the wing position. He is also not a consistently accurate shooter. Shaedon Sharpe has shown potential, but as a rookie, the team will need to be cautious in how they view his value. This may leave either Winslow or Johnson as the most viable trade assets to ship out.

One option for Portland to consider is acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. He would bring an improvement in defense and physicality. Crowder could also see a lot of playing time if he is shooting well from three-point range.

Another more ambitious mark is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. It would require paying an astronomical trade fee, but Anunoby could be worth it. He is the long, versatile forward this club has long needed. His skill set, along with Jerami Grant’s, might make the Blazers’ forward line one of the finest in the league.

Now, if Portland doesn’t want to part away with too much talent, it can consider checking out Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. We view him as a “mini-Crowder.” He can potentially help the Blazers, too.