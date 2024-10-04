Ever since Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Blazers in 2023, he’s experienced one setback after another. After a right knee ligament tear required season-ending surgery in November, he looked forward to fully recovering before training camp. At the beginning of Blazers training camp, Williams III opened up about his road to recovery. Then came yet another setback in the form of a grade 1 hamstring, per Blazers PR.

“The Trail Blazers have announced that Robert Williams III experienced a grade 1 hamstring strain during training camp this week. He is expected to miss two weeks,” the Blazers announced.

Williams III underwent two surgeries on his left knee with the Celtics and only played 50 or more games twice in five seasons. After the healthiest offseason of his NBA career, Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon were traded to the Blazers for Jrue Holiday, a 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors, and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick.

Robert Williams III opens up about difficult road back from injury

Blazers center Robert Williams III will miss up to two weeks with a grade 1 left hamstring strain. After missing 76 games in 2023-24, Williams III was mentioned in NBA trade rumors toward the end of the offseason. Still, the disappointing setback prolongs Robert’s return, which he looked forward to at the beginning of training camp, per Blazers insider Sean Highkin’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m in a great space right now. It’s been a long seven months. A long fight back,” Williams III said. “I’m ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn’t walk.”

Williams III averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 61 games in his most productive season with the Celtics in 2021-22. He was named to the 2022 All-Defensive Second Team.