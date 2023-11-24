Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson told the media why he needs contact lenses and protective goggles, which brought out some laughs

Age gets us all. There is no shame in that. Even teenagers are forced to make adjustments to combat the gradual effects of Father Time. Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is being proactive, however, and doing everything he can to elevate his game. The Blazers rookie elaborated on his new look, which includes protective goggles.

“It was just as I’m getting older, even though I’m 19, eyesight changes sometimes,” Henderson said in reference to his new contact lenses, according to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive. “The doctor just recommended the contacts and just for protection, the goggles. And they are stylish.”

Despite his early-season shooting struggles, the No. 3 overall pick continues to charm people with his upbeat personality. He returned from injury on Wednesday in the Blazers' 121-105 victory over the Utah Jazz. Henderson's offensive production was once again minimal, as he went 1-of-7 from the field, but his playmaking prowess was on full display.

For the third consecutive game, the former G-League Ignite star tallied seven assists exactly. If a player cannot find their stroke, which was a concern for they young athlete going into the NBA Draft, then he must find other ways to produce. Portland is in need of an offensive maestro.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 7.8 points on 32.2 percent shooting, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in six games this season. He suffered an ankle injury at the top of November that halted his progress and kept him out until the Jazz game. Henderson was briefly sent to the G-League to aid in his recovery and conditioning.

Hopefully, his new “stylish” appearance serves its ultimate purpose. Added court vision could help this youngster tap into his abundance of potential.