Scoot Henderson is believed by many as the future of the Portland Trail Blazers. For Henderson, though, the future has already been written out in his mind, and that includes winning the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

In a recent interview, Henderson stated that he has zero doubts that he will come away with the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy when it is all said and done in his first year in the NBA.

“I will win Rookie of the Year,” bluntly said Scoot Henderson. “That's just a mindset of a manifestation of that I kind of drew. Never doubted myself, you know, making sure I'm always playing good, make sure I'm telling myself ‘I'm gonna have a great rookie season.' I'm not saying I want to have a great rookie season, I'm gonna have a great rookie season. I'm gonna have a great career. I will have a great career and making sure that's always in just past tense because it happened.”

Winning the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year is going to be easier said than done for Henderson, but he's definitely not lacking in confidence. Even with the likes of Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and, of course, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Henderson doesn't seem undeterred in his mission to come out on top of this year's batch of NBA rookies.

Selected third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft behind Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, who went to the Charlotte Hornets, Henderson will have an interesting season ahead of him, to say the least. Whether Damian Lillard is still around or not in Portland by the time Day 1 of the season rolls around, Henderson is certainly going to have a big role on the floor right from the get-go.