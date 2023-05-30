With less than a month to go till the 2023 NBA Draft, teams are ramping up their homework load to see which young prospect’s services are worthy of their consideration and, despite the uncertainty revolving around the future of the third overall selection, it’s owner in the Portland Trail Blazers are still doing their due diligence by holding pre-draft workouts.

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report noted on his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that “Amen and Ausar Thompson will be working out with the Blazers today” which are the “First projected lottery picks they’ve brought in.”

The identical twins both opted to skip out on the collegiate track toward embarking on an NBA career and, instead, committed to playing in the Overtime Elite. There, they have both managed to raise their stocks to be valued as presumed top-5 selections.

However, the report that the Blazers are holding workouts for both prospects could come as a bit of a surprise to some, as recent rumblings have insinuated that the franchise is strongly considering the idea of trading away their draft rights to the third overall selection.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Portland is likely to “trade their lottery pick” in an effort to adhere to superstar guard Damian Lillard’s desires of being surrounded by “proven veterans who can help now, not players who will need two to three years to develop.”

The Blazers are coming off of their second consecutive postseason-less campaign, as they finished out 2022-23 with the fifth-worst record in the association at 33-49.