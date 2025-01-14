ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The struggling Brooklyn Nets (13-26) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-25) at Moda Center on Tuesday in a battle of teams looking to turn their seasons around. Both squads are dealing with injuries to key players, with the Nets potentially missing Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and D'Angelo Russell. The Trail Blazers, led by Anfernee Simons (18.9 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (18.3 PPG), have shown signs of improvement recently, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Brooklyn's offense has sputtered lately, averaging just 101.6 points in their last 10 games. Expect a closely contested matchup between two teams desperate for a win, with Portland's home-court advantage potentially proving decisive.

Here are the Nets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Trail Blazers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +210

Portland Trail Blazers: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PMPT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to snap their five-game losing streak with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Despite their recent struggles, the Nets have shown flashes of potential and are due for a breakout performance. Brooklyn's defense, allowing 113.7 points per game, matches up well against Portland's offense, which averages just 108.2 points. This defensive edge, combined with the Nets' ability to create turnovers, could disrupt the Trail Blazers' rhythm and lead to easy transition opportunities. Additionally, Brooklyn's road record, while not great, shows that they can get the job done away from home, and they'll be motivated to prove themselves against a Portland team that has struggled with consistency.

The Nets' offensive firepower, led by players like Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons, has the potential to exploit Portland's defensive vulnerabilities. The Trail Blazers have allowed opponents to shoot 47.7% from the field this season, which bodes well for a Nets team looking to find its shooting touch. Moreover, Portland's injury concerns, with key players like Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Matisse Thybulle listed as day-to-day, could significantly impact their performance. If the Nets can capitalize on these potential absences and control the pace of the game, they stand a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory. With both teams hungry for a win, Brooklyn's desperation and talent could be the deciding factors in what promises to be a closely contested matchup at the Moda Center.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming matchup on Tuesday. Despite their similar records, the Trail Blazers have shown signs of improvement recently, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. This momentum, coupled with their home-court advantage at the Moda Center, gives Portland a significant edge. The Blazers' offense, led by Anfernee Simons (18.9 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (18.3 PPG), has been more consistent than Brooklyn's, which has struggled to find its rhythm, averaging just 103.2 points in their last 10 games.

Furthermore, the Nets are facing significant injury concerns, with key players like Cameron Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, and Cameron Thomas listed as out for the game. This depleted roster will likely struggle against Portland's improving defense, which has shown the ability to create turnovers and disrupt opposing offenses. The Trail Blazers' frontcourt, anchored by Deandre Ayton (13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG), should dominate the boards against a Nets team that has been inconsistent in rebounding. If Portland can exploit Brooklyn's weakened lineup and maintain their recent offensive efficiency, they stand an excellent chance of extending the Nets' losing streak and securing a much-needed home victory.

Final Nets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, both teams are looking to snap losing streaks. The Nets, despite their recent struggles, have the offensive firepower led by Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. However, Portland's home-court advantage and the expected return of Deandre Ayton could tip the scales in their favor. Ayton's ability to dominate the paint and rebound effectively will be crucial against Brooklyn's frontcourt. Additionally, Anfernee Simons' perimeter shooting can stretch the Nets' defense, which has been inconsistent this season. If Portland can establish a strong inside presence and capitalize on Brooklyn's defensive lapses, they should secure a victory. Expect a competitive matchup, but with Ayton back in the lineup and the Blazers playing at home, they are well-positioned to come out on top against the struggling Nets covering the spread at home on Tuesday.

Final Nets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -6.5 (-106), Over 214.5 (-110)