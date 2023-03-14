A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the thick of an all-out battle for the final few Play-In spots in the Western Conference. Right now, Portland is two games outside the Play-In picture, and it goes without saying that every game from here on out will virtually be must-win contests for the Blazers — including Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for Portland, they could be without Damian Lillard for that pivotal contest.

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Knicks

Lillard sat out the Blazers’ last game — a 127-110 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans — due to a calf injury. At this point, it seems like this right calf tightness could also keep him out of Tuesday’s encounter. At the moment, Lillard has been listed as questionable to play against the Knicks.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will be a tough blow for Portland if Lillard ends up sidelined again. To make matters worse, Jerami Grant is also considered questionable against New York with a left quad contusion.

At 31-37, the Blazers could very well fall out of the Play-In race in the West if they keep on losing games. At the moment, they are riding a three-game losing skid, and it is clear that they are in desperate need of a win against the Knicks. This will be Portland’s first appearance at home following a six-game road trip and they obviously want to kick off this home stand with a big win. It only gets tougher for the Blazers moving forward, with the Boston Celtics up next for them on Friday.