Blink-182's new album, One More Time, held off the likes of Drake and The Rolling Stones on the Billboard 200.

Chart-toppers

Coming in first was Blink-182's One More Time. Their album debuted atop the Billboard 200 and beat Drake's For All The Dogs, which remained at the No.2 spot, and The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds.

Drake's new album has spent three weeks on the Billboard 200, with it peaking at 1. Hackney Diamonds is the first album of original music from The Rolling Stones in nearly 20 years.

The only other new releases to finish in the top 25 were Fuerza Regida's Pa Las Baby's y Belikeada and Tyler The Creator's Wolf.

The Rolling Stones are no stranger to Billboard. They have had 8 No.1 hits on their Hot 100 list, with 23 Top 10 Hits as well. In terms of the Billboard 200, the Stones have had 9 No.1 hits and 38 Top 10 Hits throughout their career.

As noted, Hackney Diamonds is the Stones' first album of original music in nearly two decades. It features some blockbuster collaborations with the likes of Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and the Beatles' Paul McCartney.

This also isn't the first rodeo for Blink-182. The band has had three No.1 Hits on Billboard's 200 chart in addition to nine Top 10 Hits. Blink-182 was a popular band from 1992-2005 until they took a hiatus. They would reunite in 2009 with some changes being made — Tom DeLonge left for a second time amid this time and would return in 2023.

Their ninth album, One More Time, was released on October 20. The lead single, “Edging,” was released a year prior on October 14, 2022.

With Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) debuting this past weekend, don't expect Blink-182 to maintain their top spot for long.