The Rolling Stones were joined by Lady Gaga during a surprise gig to celebrate the release of their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

Radio Gaga

During the encore of their Hackney Diamonds gig, The Rolling Stones were joined by Lady Gaga. They performed “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” the penultimate song on their new album. Lady Gaga features on the song and once again sang with Mick Jagger during the live performance.

The Rolling Stones played a seven-song set at Racket in New York City. Four of the songs were the live debuts from Hackney Diamonds. They also played “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Jumpin' Jack Fish.”

This wasn't the first time Lady Gaga has played with The Rolling Stones. She played “Gimme Shelter” with them years ago.

Hackney Diamonds is the first album recorded by The Rolling Stones in nine years. Granted, that album, Blue & Lonesome, was a cover album. Their last album of original work was released in 2005, A Bigger Bang.

Their latest album features Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, of course. The late Charlie Watts still features on a couple of songs from the new album. Other huge collaborations, outside of Lady Gaga, include Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman, and Stevie Wonder.

The Rolling Stones are one of the most iconic rock bands of all-time — right up there with The Beatles. They've released hits such as “Paint It, Black,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” and “Start Me Up.” Despite the band members all in their seventies or eighties, they are still churning out new music and touring. A testament to their icon status.