Elvis Merzlikins and Tom Wilson got into it on Thursday night.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an eventful couple of days. After hanging nine goals on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, they followed it up with a spirited tussle against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, one that saw Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins and Caps forward Tom Wilson mix it up in overtime.

Washington ended up winning the game 4-3 in the extra frame, largely due to Merzlikins being handed a roughing penalty for throwing jabs at Wilson, who was not penalized. Alex Ovechkin scored the OT winner on the ensuing power play, and the Latvian tendy was not at all happy with Wilson afterwards.

“He slew-footed me on the very first shift. He was after me all game long. I was trying to grab my stick. I got punched in the head. Before that I'm pretty sure he was trying to get me hurt,” Merzlikins said following the loss, according to Bally Sports Columbus. “I was just trying to get my stick. I got punched. Enough. I'm gonna defend myself.”

ELVIS MERZLIKINS vs. TOM WILSON 😳 pic.twitter.com/rX6W41IQRV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 22, 2023

Merzlikins cost his team the game, says coach

Merzlikins believed that Wilson was deliberately trying to injure him in overtime, which led to the goaltender's somewhat surprising actions.

“I don't think any other player on their team would try to hurt me. Watch the replay. He was going straight at my knee. He got what he deserved. I don't care,” Merzlikins continued. “Seriously, I could be out for the season. He was going straight at my knee with full speed. I get it, he was driving the net, I get it, but he could've avoided me. A lot of players avoid goalies.”

Despite the 29-year-old pleading his case, Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent was none too pleased with his starting goalie.

“That incident cost us. We have to control our emotions there,” the bench boss explained. “It's disappointing.”

Capitals' Tom Wilson has a reputation around the league, although he didn't seem to be in the wrong in this specific instance. He's been suspended five times throughout his career, but not since 2021.

Elvis Merzlikins is sporting a .909 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average for a very poor Columbus team that is missing captain Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine, and last in the Metropolitan Division.

Still, it's been an eventful week for the Blue Jackets, who will look to head into the Christmas break strong against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.