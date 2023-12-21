The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Capitals look to extend their win streak to three as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Capitals-Blue Jackets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Capitals are 16-9-4, and they have won their last two games. Washington has played the Blue Jackets twice this season already, and they have beaten them in both games. However, both games were decided by just one goal. Against Columbus this season, Hendrix Lapierre, Sonny Milano, and Aliaskei Protas each have three points. The rest of the skaters with a point have just one. Milano has scored twice to lead the team against the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets are 11-17-5, but they are coming off a win. Against Washington this season, the Blue Jackets have 11 different skaters with a point. However, nobody has more than one. On the season, both Krill Marchenko and Boone Jenner have 13 goals to lead the team. Zach Werenski is tied for 13th in the NHL in assists as he has collected 24.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Blue Jackets Odds

Washington Capitals: ML (-125)

Columbus Blue Jackets: ML (+104)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is having a good season, but it is not because of their play in the offensive zone. The Capitals have been excellent in goal and on defense this season. Washington ranks ninth in goals allowed per game, and ninth in save percentage. Not only do their defensemen do a good job, but their goaltending play has been above-average, as well. If the Capitals can keep this up, they will win this game. \

Charlie Lindgren is expected to make the start in net. This makes sense considering Darcy Kuemper was in net for Wednesday's night game against the New York Islanders. Lindgren allows just 2.45 goals per game, and his save percentage of .925 is fifth in all of hockey. The Capitals should be able to hold the Blue Jackets to just one or two goals with Lindgren in net.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets have kept both games within a goal, but could not get over the hump. However, the Blue Jackets should be able to keep the Capitals to just a few goals in this game. Washington scores the third-fewest goals per game this season. Their shot percentage is second-worst in the NHL. It really should not matter who is in goal, so the Blue Jackets have a good chance to at least cover the spread.

Columbus is coming off a nine-goal performance against the Buffalo Sabres. The Blue Jackets have scored five, six, and nine goals in three of their last five games, so they are doing a great job scoring the puck. The Capitals are pretty good in net, but with how the Blue Jackets are scoring, they are going to be hard to beat.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close. The Capitals are the better team, but the Blue Jackets have been playing some good hockey as of late. For this game, I am going to take the Capitals moneyline. Both games were decided by one goal earlier this season, but I do think the Capitals will sweep the season series.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-125), Under 6.5 (-130)