The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the best stories in the National Hockey League. After the tragic passing of winger Johnny Gaudreau, they have surprised everyone with a torrid first half. Their 55 points through 50 games are enough to be in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But center Sean Monahan is out with a wrist injury and the Blue Jackets will be without him for another 6-8 weeks, enforcing their trade deadline need.

“The injury update will likely change the Blue Jackets’ plans for the trade deadline,” Brennan McClain of Pro Hockey Rumors reported. “They had been looking forward to captain Boone Jenner’s return, which would have significantly boosted the team. However, now they will be without a top-six center until mid-March.”

Boone Jenner is slated to come back soon but the Blue Jackets need help before he returns. Without Monahan or Jenner, their top center is 20-year-old Adam Fantilli. So adding a center should be their top priority as they head into the trade deadline.

The Blue Jackets should look no further than their own division for the best center available at the trade deadline. The Islanders are creeping into playoff contention but could still trade center Brock Nelson, who is a pending UFA. He would be the perfect fit for Columbus.

Where else can the Blue Jackets look for center help?

The Islanders and veteran general manager Lou Lamoriello may not sell off their pieces, even the ones bound for free agency. That would force the Blue Jackets to look elsewhere for their center but not many teams are guaranteed to sell. The Seattle Kraken are one of those sellers and have a couple of players who would be a great fit in Columbus.

Yanni Gourde was a member of two Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He went to the Kraken in the expansion draft and has not been as great there. But he could be a bottom-six answer to their center needs. Gourde does not have the scoring touch the Blue Jackets might be looking for. Jaden Schwartz is a better scorer and has an extra year of team control.

The San Jose Sharks are in the Western Conference basement again and Mikhail Granlund is on an expiring contract. Those two factors should combine to make a deadline trade. The Blue Jackets have extra picks from the David Jiricek trade and could blow the Sharks out of the water with an offer.