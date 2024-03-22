With the regular season coming to a wrap, the stakes in and around the National Hockey League are only getting higher! The Columbus Blue Jackets will travel to the Mile High City to take on the contending Colorado Avalanche. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blue Jackets-Avalanche prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Entering play with a sloppy 23-34-12 record, it is clear that the Blue Jackets will not be partaking in the postseason festivities this season, but they can obviously still play the role of spoiler in a hostile environment. Most recently, Columbus lost in disheartening fashion by ending up on the wrong side of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Overall, the Blue Jackets have won only once in their last six games and could be more than due for a win in the rarified air of Denver.
There's no doubt about it, the Colorado Avalanche are red-hot! Winners of seven-straight, the Avs are Western Conference contenders through and through and are here to stay. With a record of 44-20-5, Colorado finds themselves in the middle of a three-way tie for first place in the Central Standings with the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. Can the Avalanche continue their streaking ways or will they fall flat on their faces?
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Avalanche Odds
Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline: +290
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: -375
Over: 6.5 (-122)
Under: 6.5 (+100)
How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche
Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win
It won't be an easy task for this Columbus squad, but there are still ways for the Blue Jackets to shock the hockey world.
For starters, Columbus has to make it a priority to come storming out of the gates in thrilling fashion. Like many other teams that make the trip to the Mile High City, altitude will be at a scarcity. In the first few minutes of competition, lungs will be on fire, but Columbus has to put that behind them and focus on the task at hand. By potting an early goal or two in the opening period of the game, the Blue Jackets could discover some much-needed confidence to help them be triumphant.
Not to mention, but can the Blue Jackets slow down this Avalanche offensive attack even a little bit? As it stands, Columbus surrenders 3.59 goals per game and will need goalie Elvis Merzlikins to be on his A game. On paper, his numbers leave much to be desired with a .900 save percentage and lackluster 12-15-8 record and he just gave up a whopping six goals in the 6-1 loss to Winnipeg. Above all else, Columbus needs him to have a bounce back performance in order to have even a sniff of pulling off the upset.
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
At the surface level, another victory for Colorado would mark the ninth winning streak of at least eight-plus in the history of the organization. Indeed, the Avalanche are entering historic status, and there are few teams if any around the league that are playing as well on the ice currently.
After returning home following a flawless 4-0 road trip. the Avalanche will come back home to a roaring home crowd that can barely contain their excitement. Obviously, the most lethal part of this roster is their dynamic prowess to put the puck in the back of the net. Overall, Colorado has scored at least four or more goals in five of their last seven contests and are averaging 3.71 scores per game. Currently, no team in hockey scores more goals than the Avalanche. Be on the lookout for the top units led by Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Maker to inflict damage at a staggering rate versus a shaky Columbus defense.
Speaking of MacKinnon, the Colorado captain is enduring his best season yet as a professional. In fact, many believe that the 28-year-old center is well on his way to capturing his first ever Hart Memorial Trophy. With a whopping total of 117 points which is the second most in the NHL, MacKinnon will arguably the best player on the ice for this showdown and that serves as a hefty advantage for Colorado.
Final Blue Jackets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick
While it should be expected that the Blue Jackets will put forth a phenomenal effort and give it everything they got, the Avalanche are simply in another realm of dominance right now.
Final Blue Jackets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-150)