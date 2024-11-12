ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to break their losing streak as they visit the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game sitting at 5-7-2 on the year but have lost five straight games. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. It would be tied at one after the first period, but the Ducks would take off from there. They would take the 3-1 lead in the third period, winning the game 4-2. Meanwhile, the Kraken are 6-8-1 on the year and have lost four of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights would take the 2-0 lead in the first period, but by the early third period, the Kraken had a 3-2 lead. With just 1:22 left in the game, the Golden Knights tied the game up. This would force overtime where Jared McCann won the game for the Kraken.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Kraken Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +150

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Kraken

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are scoring well this year. They are scoring 3.89 goals per game this year. Kirill Marchenko has led the way. He comes in with six goals and nine assists on the year, with four assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli. Monahan has scored six goals and added five assists while scoring three times on the power play. Fantilli has scored three goals and four assists this year.

Meanwhile, Yegor Chinakov has been solid this year. He has scored four goals and six assists, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Cole Sillinger has also been solid, with two goals and eight assists this year. Rounding out the most productive players is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He has scored three goals and seven assists this year. He has a goal and four assists on the power play.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 2-4-1 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is coming off one of his worst starts of the year, allowing four goals on just 22 shots in a loss to the Kings. In his last three starts, he is giving up four goals per game, while having a .871 save percentage, while going 0-2-1.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored seven goals this year while adding ten assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and three assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has three goals and six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the second line. He has six assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and five assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has four goals and seven assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Chandler Stephenson has been solid this year, with a goal and eight assists.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 5-3-1 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Daccord stopped 21 of 24 shots last time out and took the win in overtime over the Golden Knights. He has been solid in his last five games. Daccord has had a save percentage over .920 in three of his last five games but has gone just 2-3-0 in those three games.

Final Blue Jackets-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets have not been the best scoring team, scoring just 3.14 goals per game this year, as they have also struggled on defense, allowing 3.50 goals per game this year. Still, the Kraken have also struggled to score. They are scoring just 2.87 goals per game while sitting tied for 20th in the NHL giving up 3.20 goals per game this year. The Kraken are heavily favored in terms of odds in this early season NHL game but expect the Blue Jackets to keep it close.

Final Blue Jackets-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-164)