The Columbus Blue Jackets look to make it two in a row over the Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Columbus comes into the game sitting at 19-28-10 on the year, which is last in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just four of their last ten games, and are coming off a win. The New York Rangers come into the game sitting at 39-17-3, which leads the Metropolitan Divison. They have won ten of their last 11, but just saw their ten-game winning streak snapped.
These two teams faced off last Sunday. The Blue Jackets took the lead on a Dmitir Voronkov power-play goal early in the first period, but Artemi Panarin would tie the game at one before the end of the period. Just 18 seconds into the second period, Kirill Marchenko scored to make it 2-1, but the Rangers would once again tie the game on an Adam Edstrom goal. Still, the tie would hold for under a minute as the Blue Jackets would add a goal, and then a second goal to end the period up 4-2. Elvid Merzlikins would save 38 of 40 shots in the game as the Blue Jackets would hold onto a 4-2 win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Rangers Odds
Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +210
New York Rangers: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -260
Over: 6.5 (-106)
Under: 6.5 (-114)
How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Rangers
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jackets sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.95 goals per contest on the season. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points this year. He comes in with just eight goals but leads on the team with 34 assists on the year. That gives him 42 points on the year to lead the team. He also has one goal and 12 assists this year on the power play. Leading the team in goals this year is Boone Jenner. He comes in with 18 goals this year and eight assists, good for 26 total points, tied for seventh on the team.
Second on the team in points is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He comes in with four goals and 29 assists this year. Still, he has not been a factor in the power play, with just six assists. Kirill Marchenko is second on the team in goals, sitting with 17 on the year. He also has 14 assists, making him third on the team with 31 total points. He has seven goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dimitri Voronkov rounds out the top-scoring options. He is fourth on the team in points and third in goals. He comes in with 15 goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 30 points.
The Blue Jackets are 29th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 14.6 percent of their chances on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 25th against the power play, sitting with a 76.6 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.
With the Blue Jackets about to embark on back-to-back games, they will start a different goalie in each game. Currently projected to start is Elvis Merzlikins. He is coming in off a great starting, in which he gave up just two goals in 40 shots and took the win over the Rangers. He is 2-2 on the month with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. If he does not go, it will be Daniil Tarasov. He is 4-7-2 on the year with a 3.66 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He is also coming off a good start, stopping 35 of 37 shots, but taking the loss.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers come into the game sitting ninth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.32 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 33 goals on the year, with 46 assists, good for 79 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with nine goals and 22 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 29 goals this year, with 25 assists. His 54 points place him tied for the third on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 11 goals and seven assists on the power play.
Sitting second on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 20 goals on the year with 35 assists. That gives him 55 total points. Further, he has ten goals and nine assists on the power play this year. Sitting tied for third in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 54 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere is also playing well, he has 17 goals and 19 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team with 36 total points.
The Rangers are the sixth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 24.9 percent of their chances, also scoring 46 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 82.9 percent success rate, which is good for fourth in the NHL.
They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 25-12-1 on the yard with a 2.70 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He did not play against the Blue Jets last time out but has been amazing. This month he has made six starts, coming away with a 6-0 record, a .951 save percentage, and a 1.84 goals-against average. Further, Shesterkin has three games allowing just one goal, plus a shutout.
Final Blue Jackets-Rangers Prediction & Pick
While the Blue Jackets did get the win the last time out against the Rangers, two factors from that game were at play. First, they got one of the best performances of the year from Elvis Merzlikins. He has been solid at times, but repeating that performance most likely will not happen. Second, the Rangers did not have Igor Shesterkin in goal. He has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this year and will shut down the Blue Jackets in this one. Take the Rangers for the win here.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Blue Jackets-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-105)