Shortstop Bo Bichette was one of the biggest disappointments in all of baseball this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette, who had a career-worst season in almost every statistical category, has not played since breaking his finger on Sept. 17.

Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, manager John Schneider provided an update on the details of Bichette's injury and what his recovery timeline would be per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Schneider said that the fracture on Bichette's right middle finger was “displaced” which will require surgery. Schneider then confirmed that despite requiring surgery, Bichette “should be good to go” for the start of Spring Training.

This is great news for Bichette, who will have close to a fully-healthy offseason to try and get back to the All-Star-caliber player he was before this season. However, the surgery could complicate things if the Blue Jays were intending on trading Bichette this offseason. The combination of the uncertainty surrounding his health and his struggles this season would make it extremely difficult for the Blue Jays to get any sort of value for Bichette.

What went wrong for Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays in 2024

Before breaking his finger earlier this month, Bichette was having an extremely disappointing season that included multiple stints on the injured list. Through 81 games, Bichette was hitting .225/.277/.322 with just four home runs and 31 RBI. Bichette also missed a significant amount of time due to calf strains. The 26-year-old two-time All-Star played in just one game before breaking his finger after missing nearly two months with a calf strain, capping off his 2024 season.

Bichette was subject to frequent trade rumors earlier in the season, but those were shelved after he went on the injured list. Despite the rumors, general manager Ross Atkins made it clear in June that his intention was to try and extend Bichette instead of trading him.

With the Blue Jays getting little-to-no production from their star shortstop, they struggled to win games. With just three games left in the regular season, the Blue Jays have a 74-85 record and have been out of the postseason race for most of the season. If the Blue Jays are going to be able to turn things around in 2025, Bichette will need to figure out what went wrong this season and get back to the player he has shown he can be in the past.