As the Toronto Blue Jays continue their hopeful trek to the postseason, they took on the Cleveland Guardians in a Sunday matchup. In the process, the Blue Jays lost two of their key offensive weapons.

Both Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman left the game with injuries, the team announced. Chapman is dealing with right middle finger inflammation while Bichette has a case of right quad tightness.

Toronto has yet to give any further information on the severity of the injuries. However, on the suffering, neither look like major long-term issues. Still, the Blue Jays will do everything in their power to ensure both Bichette and Chapman are healthy for their stretch run.

Losing either would be a major blow not just Toronto's offense but the entire Blue Jays organization. Chapman and Bichette are both key focal points and players the team are currently building around.

Bichette currently leads Toronto with a .316 batting average. He is Toronto's only qualified hitter batting .300+. Bichette has also chipped in 18 home runs and 62 RBI, which both rank second on the team behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Chapman, while not as heralded as Bichette, is still fifth on the team in home runs and RBI with 15 and 50 respectively.

The Blue Jays were tied with the Guardians heading into extra innings before Cleveland scored four in the top of the 11th inning. But beyond a single win or loss, the health of Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman will reign supreme. The Blue Jays hope both will heal up quickly and get back to helping Toronto win as soon as possible.