The Toronto Blue Jays will look to capitalize on a seemingly favorable schedule ahead of them.

After losing back-to-back games to end a series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Toronto dropped to 70-58 and outside of the current Wild Card picture in the American League. However, they can make up for lost ground in the Wild Card race by taking advantage of the relatively easy assignments in front of them.

Blue Jays John Schneider could not have stressed that any stronger than when he made a remark about the opportunity waiting for his team.

“There’s no time to wait at all. We got to do it right f*****g now,” Schneider said following Thursday's 5-3 loss in Baltimore, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.

After facing the Orioles, the Blue Jays will host the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series. Then they will get a visit from the Washington Nationals for another three-game set before hitting the road for salivating series versus the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, and the Kansas City Royals.

Of course, nothing is given in the big leagues. Toronto will have to earn the victories it needs to solidify its chances of joining the party in the MLB postseason.

The Blue Jays still have a shot at surpassing the Tampa Bay Rays and the Orioles for the top spot in the American League East, but that's hard to expect considering that they're currently 9.5 games back of the top spot in the division.

Toronto made the playoffs in 2022 but got blanked in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Mariners in an upset series loss.