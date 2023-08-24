The Toronto Blue Jays are loaded with talent, but have been unable to realize their full potential in 2023, currently sitting outside of a wild card spot in the American League — and Kevin Gausman is not happy.

The 32-year-old is having an exceptional season with the Jays, but he wants his team to show more urgency as the final month of the regular season looms.

“We're just waiting for that big stretch,” Gausman said, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. “We've kind of been waiting for it all year. Is it going to happen? I don't know. I hope it does. I hope it starts tomorrow, but we can't keep [waiting]. We've got to go now and we need a little bit more sense of urgency.”

The Jays had won three straight games entering Wednesday night's contest, but were crushed 7-0 by Gausman's old squad. The loss puts Toronto 8.5 games back in the AL East, and one game back of the wild card race.

“You want to be in this spot with a month left with an opportunity to punch a ticket [to the postseason] and control your own destiny,” Gausman explained, per Nicholson-Smith. “We haven't necessarily played great baseball all year, but we're in a situation now where we're right there and we've just got to keep going.”

The Jays are now 3-9 against the AL East-leading Orioles this season, but they still have a chance to win the series with Jose Berrios on the mound on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Despite the up-and-down play of the team, Kevin Gausman is putting together an AL Cy Young case this year, pitching to the tune of a 3.23 ERA over 25 starts. The two-time All-Star has struck out 195 batters this season.

But that won't mean much if the Toronto Blue Jays can't find a way into a wild card spot come the end of September.

The good news for Jays fans is that the team has a relatively easy schedule down the stretch with 35 games remaining — they'll play the lowly Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals before the season is over.