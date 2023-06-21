Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday due to left thumb discomfort, the team announced just before Toronto's series finale with the Miami Marlins.

Bichette played in each of the Blue Jays' first 75 games this season and has missed six games over the last two seasons, proving to be one of the most durable and consistent players in Major League Baseball.

He's also been one of the best players in the league overall and that hasn’t changed this season. Bichette is hitting .317 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles and 46 RBIs in 2023.

The news comes a couple of hours after the Blue Jays activated Brandon Belt off the injured list. He missed nine games with a hamstring injury.

Though there was no official word on how long Bichette will be out, there is reason to be optimistic. Bichette had one stint on the injured list since making his Blue Jays debut in 2019.

The Blue Jays lineup is filled with plenty of talent from top to bottom, but losing Bichette for a significant amount of time would be a damaging blow. Toronto can’t afford to lose pace in a clustered American League playoff picture and the absence of Bichette will likely make things more difficult for them.

Bo Bichette can do it all for the Blue Jays and is a catalyst for their offense. Toronto's lineup has sputtered as of late and could get even worse without Bichette. We'll likely know more about his long-term status after Wednesday's game.