It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are not consolidating their early-season advantage in the American League West. Seattle is still in first place, but the Mariners have lost the first two games of this three-game home series to the Blue Jays. As a result, they are only two games ahead of the Athletics, three ahead of the Houston Astros, and four games ahead of the Texas Rangers. The Mariners have gotten some great hitting over the past four weeks. When the Mariners do hit well, their pitching will make good offense stand up. Because the M's have been so good at the plate in recent weeks, one would think they would have been able to create a larger lead in the division. However, they are just six games over .500 (22-16) instead of being at or near 10 over .500, which would give them more separation from their pursuers.

As soon as the Seattle offense cools off — which it has done in the first two games of this series — the Mariners become vulnerable. Texas and Houston have underachieved thus far. If those two teams get hot — or even just one of them — the Mariners could be in trouble. Seattle urgently needs to take the field on Sunday and win a ballgame to restore order and potentially increase its lead in the West.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Jose Urena vs Bryce Miller

Jose Urena made his first start of the season, also his first start for the Blue Jays, this past week in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. He was mediocre but not terrible. He didn't give up a big crooked number and kept his team in the game. If Urena can simply hold things together, much as he did against the Halos several days ago, the Jays will probably be happy with that kind of performance.

Last Start: May 6 at LA Angels — 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Bryce Miller (2-3) has a 4.15 ERA. The Mariners are a pitching-rich team, so they expect more from Miller. He was mediocre in his last start against the A's, much as he has been ordinary for most of the season. Seattle urgently needs Miller to pitch at a better level. That's one ingredient in a successful Seattle push for a division championship.

Last Start: May 5 at Athletics — 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Home Splits: 3 starts, 15 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 10 BB, 15 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +138

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT