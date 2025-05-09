ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays travel to face the Mariners! These two teams are playing very differently, with the Blue Jays struggling, while the Mariners are playing well. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Luis Castillo

Kevin Gausman (2-3) with a 3.83 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on one hit with one walk and nine strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (0-3) 5.32 ERA

Luis Castillo (3-2) with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (2-1) 1.57 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +116

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

TV: SportsNet1/Root Sports Northwest

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have also struggled this season, with a 16-20 record and have lost four straight entering this matchup, including a recent walk-off loss to the Angels. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also been around average this season. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt are the pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is starting Gausman on the mound in this matchup. He has a 2-3 record, a 3.83 ERA, and a 0.93 WHIP. He has allowed 18 runs on 25 hits with 12 walks and 37 strikeouts through 40 innings across his seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.1 in those starts. Despite his solid individual play, the Blue Jays are also 3-4 in his starts. Gausman is a solid pitcher for Toronto. He has a solid matchup against a Mariners offense that has been good but not great.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, and they once again have a .241 average this season. Springer, Guerrero Jr., Santander, and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .304 and in OBP at .405. Then, Santander leads in home runs with five, Guerrero Jr. leads in RBI with 18, and Bichette in total hits with 43. This offense has talent, but has had mixed results against Castillo for Seattle. Bichette has a .267 batting average, Gimenez is at .211, and Guerrero Jr. is at .308. Santander, Springer, and Varsho have had more mixed results with a .111, .167, and a .111 average, respectively.

The Mariners had a solid season last year, with an 85-77 record. The Mariners are 22-14 this year and have won two straight coming into this matchup. The Mariners struggled behind the plate last season and have been solid this season. They have a great pitching staff; they were second in the MLB last season and are just outside the top 10 this season. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, and Jorge Polanco are standouts in this offense. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert (dealing with an injury), Luis Castillo, and Bryan Woo have all been great for the Mariners on the mound. Seattle has the talent to play well this season; they must fix their offense.

The Mariners are starting Castillo on the mound. He has a 3-2 record, a 3.29 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He has allowed 14 runs on 35 hits, 16 walks, and 30 strikeouts through 38.1 innings across seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.9 in those starts. The Mariners are 4-3 through those seven starts. He has mixed results against the Blue Jays' batting lineup. Bichette has a .267 batting average, Gimenez is at .211, and Guerrero Jr. is at .308. Santander, Springer, and Varsho have had more mixed results with a .111, .167, and a .111 average, respectively.

The Mariners have talent and have been playing much better recently. Their batting average this year is .247, after finishing with a .224 last year. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have been the biggest standouts on offense. Crawford leads in batting average at .288, OBP with .408, and total hits with 34. Then, Raleigh leads in home runs with 12, is one of the best in the MLB, and Polanco leads in RBI with 27. Due to how this offense plays, I think they can find a way to have a solid game against Gausman, especially at home.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

I think Gausman keeps Toronto in this game and helps them cover. However, Seattle is the better team, and the Mariners should win outright at home, extending Toronto's losing streak to five straight.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)