It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are at a point in their season where they have a chance to do something important. Seattle held a lead in the standings early last season but could not build on it. The Mariners slumped in the middle third of their season and were fighting an uphill battle in August and September. This year, the Mariners need to establish a strong lead in a weak American League West and not give their division competitors any hope. The Texas Rangers can't hit. The Athletics are young and unproven. The Los Angeles Angels have been horrible over the past four weeks. The Houston Astros are not the same without Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. The West is right there, waiting to be won, but the Mariners need to create real separation between themselves and their opponents.

Friday night, in the first game of this series against Toronto, the M's failed to add to their AL West lead, losing 6-3. Luis Castillo struggled as a starter. The M's still had a chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Down 5-3, they had the bases loaded with no outs. They failed to score. The M's urgently need to bounce back in this game and not fall into a rut. They might regret it later in the season if they fail to max out right now, when everyone else in the division is struggling.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs Logan Evans

Bowden Francis (2-5) has a 5.66 ERA. Francis had a few really good starts at the beginning of the season. At his best, he can run his splitter in on hitters and get them to pop the ball up. Late movement on pitches is what Francis depends on to get outs. However, if he falls behind in the count or has to come in and challenge hitters with fastballs, he's in trouble, because he doesn't throw very hard. If hitters can command the strike zone against Francis, he struggles. He gives up homers and hard-hit balls. His margin for error is thin, and that reality has been revealed and magnified in his last three starts. He hasn't pitched five full innings in any of those three starts. He has given up an average of more than four runs in those starts. Francis has to be sharper, better, and more of a workhorse for this team. He can't continue to get knocked out before the sixth inning. He can't continue to put his team in an early hole. If the Jays want to contend for a wild card spot, Francis needs to be good.

Last Start: May 4 vs Cleveland Guardians — 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 15 2/3 IP, 17 H, 10 R, 3 HR, 5 BB, 13 K

Logan Evans (1-1) has made just two starts for Seattle this season. He was called up from the minors when Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert got hurt. Evans was solid in his first game against the Miami Marlins. He wasn't nearly as good in his second — and most recent — outing against the Texas Rangers. Let's see if Evans can learn from that difficult game, make improvements, and become a stabilizing force for the Mariners' starting rotation. The Mariners are currently in a good position in the American League West, but they will need something from Evans if they expect to maintain that position.

Last Start: May 4 at Texas Rangers — 5 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +102

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT