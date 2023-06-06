Alek Manoah's struggles for the Toronto Blue Jays continued on Monday against the Houston Astros, leaving the game after 0.1 innings and giving up six runs, and before the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider discussed the possibility of optioning Manoah to AAA.

“We'll see,” John Schneider said, via Ethan Diamandas of Yahoo Sports Canada. “We haven't brought it up. We're talking about a really good pitcher who's going through a little bit of a tough time… we're willing to do anything that we feel like we need to do to help [him].”

After Monday's performance against the Astros, which included giving up a grand slam to Corey Julks, the noise from Blue Jays fans wanting the team to option Alek Manoah to AAA will only get louder.

The performance on Monday brings Manoah's season ERA up to 6.36, according to Barstool Baseball. The Blue Jays are likely to be in the heat of a playoff race for the majority of this season, and they can not have a pitcher performing like this. Even though Manoah has shown flashes of what he has been in the past, he clearly has some things to figure out if he wants to regain form from prior years.

The Blue Jays are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs in the American League. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Blue Jays option Manoah to the minor leagues, or at least pull him from the starting rotation as a result of his performance.