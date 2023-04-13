The Toronto Blue Jays are starting to heat up. On the back of another quality start from Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning before winning on the final at-bat against the Detroit Tigers.

After the game, Gausman talked about Toronto’s ability to bask in high-leverage situations.

“It’s such a good group of baseball guys, if that makes sense. It’s just a lot of guys who really enjoy getting dirty and being in those big situations. They kind of feed off of that,” Gausman said.

The win is Toronto’s third straight, all of which came in come-from-behind fashion. After a 1-3 start, the Blue Jays have won seven of their last eight games.

Through three starts this season, Kevin Gausman has been the pitcher the Blue Jays hoped he’d be when they signed him to a five-year, $110 million deal in December 2021. He has a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts so far and did not allow an earned run in each of his first two starts. On Wednesday, Gausman struck out a season-high 11 batters and allowed three runs across eight innings.

The Blue Jays are expected to be World Series contenders this season thanks to a balanced roster full of star-studded talent and solid depth. They’ve put it all on display in the first two weeks of the season. A team as talented as the Blue Jays that also seems to have a ton of chemistry has all the makings of being a dangerous opponent throughout the year.