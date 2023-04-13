A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Toronto Blue Jays fans witnessed a pitching legend grace Wednesday night’s game at Rogers Centre between their beloved team and the visiting Detroit Tigers, with Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez throwing out the first pitch to second-generation MLB star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Pedro Martinez throws out the first pitch to his godson, Vladdy Jr 🙌 (via @BlueJays)pic.twitter.com/qZz4Cq7Y4d — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 12, 2023

Although they are decades apart in age, Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go a long way back. After all, Guerrero Jr. is a godson of Martinez. See, Martinez and Guerrero’s father Vladimir Guerrero used to be teammates with the Montreal Expos, a team that is no longer around in Major League Baseball.

Back in 2019, during Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first season in the big leagues, Martinez talked emotionally about the happiness he felt at the time seeing his godson finally make it to the MLB, just like him and Vlad Sr.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s like I have my own kid competing against someone else, and I couldn’t hold the emotions, Martinez said (h/t NBC Sports Boston). “I was really happy. I found myself yelling and kicking and screaming because I never felt so close to another person competing like I did ever before.”

Martinez played for four seasons with the Expos from 1994 to 1997 and during his time there, he collected a 55-33 record to go wiht a .306 ERA.

Now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among the cornerstones of a Blue Jays franchise that is looking to make louder noises than the ones they made in 2022 when they finished with a 92-70 record and appeared in the MLB postseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered the said game against the Tigers batting .400 wiht two home runs in the 2022 MLB season.