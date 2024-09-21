In August, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman opened up about his ongoing struggles in 2024 before striking out six batters and pitching a no-hitter through five innings against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. He was on pace to pitch a gem against the Rangers before he left the game with back tightness but is feeling better, as Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on Gausman’s health, per MLB.com.

“We’re going to kind of keep our eye on him every day as we go forward and make sure he’s good for his next [start],” Schneider said.

Coming off an impressive 2023 campaign in which Gausman went 12-9, had a 3.16 ERA, and had a career-high 237 strikeouts, injuries have plagued his consistency throughout the season. He spoke about these setbacks, per Sportsskeeda’s Dan Connolly.

“To be honest, I didn’t necessarily start the year on a great note,” Gausman said. “I had some shoulder problems in spring, and, look back, I probably could have benefitted from a rehab stint or maybe just missing a couple starts to get my feet under me.”

Gausman pointed to a primary pitch that’s fallen to be all too familiar for opposing batters.

“The biggest thing is being inconsistent with my fastball,” Gausman said. “The book is out on me. Hitters know I’m gonna throw a split, and I’m gonna throw it a lot. So, I’m finding out how teams are really trying to eliminate that, and that has been an adjustment for me.”

Since then, Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman, who’s 13-11 with a 3.91 ERA on the season, finished August with a 2.89 ERA and 28 strikeouts in six starts, his best month of the regular season before starting September 1-1 with 2.50 and 14 strikeouts in three games, including Thursday’s 4-0 win against the Rangers. The Blue Jays lost 1-0 against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette’s season-ending injury

As the Toronto Blue Jays approach the end of their disappointing 2024 season, where they’re currently 73-81 in last place of the AL East division, shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture, which will end his season, the Blue Jays announced before Thursday’s 4-0 victory against the Rangers.

Bichetter, who was routinely practicing taking grounders, suffered the injury when a ball hit him on the tip of his finger and caused a fracture. Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke about Bichette’s mindset after discovering the news, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

“He was frustrated,” Schneider said. “But I do think he’s in a pretty good place in terms of perspective and things like that.”

The Blue Jays will continue their three-game series against the Rays on Saturday.